Thane, Nov 20 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday apprehended a man who had been on the run after allegedly killing his roommate 19 years ago, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed H Rajaram Rajiv Shetty (65) from Kalwa area of the city in the early hours of the day, the official said.

Shetty had allegedly killed his roommate C G Rego (65) in Dombivili town of Thane district on May 8, 2001, and had been untraceable ever since, senior inspector Nitin Thakre of Thane police said.

While reviewing old cases, the probe into the pending case was renewed, and the accused was traced to Nashik, Pen in Raigadh district, Navi Mumbai and then to Kalwa.

The accused has admitted to the crime and has been handed over to Ram Nagar police station, assistant commissioner of police crime Kisan Gavli said.

