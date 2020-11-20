New Delhi, November 20: KK Venugopal, the Attorney General of India, on Friday granted consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra for his latest tweet on Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde. KK Venugopal granted his permission Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1975.

The request to initiate contempt of court proceeding was made by Advocate Anuj Singh over Kumal Kamra’s November 18 tweet. Notably, in the latest tweet, the controversial comedian posted a picture of his two fingers with a caption “One of these 2 fingers is for CJI Arvind Bobde... ok let me not confuse you it’s the middle one.” Kunal Kamra to Face Contempt of Court Case For Criticising Supreme Court, Attorney General KK Venugopal Gives Consent For Criminal Proceedings,

“The depiction of the two fingers, with the legend that he means the middle one, is to deliberately insult the Chief Justice of India which would equally be an insult to the Supreme Court of India itself, which the Chief Justice heads,” reported Live Law quoting the A-G as saying. Venugopal termed the tweet as “vulgar and “obnoxious”. General Declines Plea for Contempt Proceedings Against Swara Bhaskar.

Earlier on November 12 also, Venugopal had given consent to initiate criminal proceedings against Kamra for contempt of Supreme Court. The stand-up comedian is facing the contempt of court case for his tweets criticising the Supreme Court and Justice DY Chandrchud for ordering the release of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on interim bail.

