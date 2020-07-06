Thane, Jul 6 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state government must go fully prepared for the Supreme Court hearing on the move to provide reservations in education and jobs to the Maratha community.

The apex court is hearing a petition against the quota for admissions to post graduate medical courses as well as a another challenging the quota in jobs and education.

Also Read | Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala Tables Draft Proposal on 75% Quota For Locals in Private Jobs.

They are expected to come up for hearing on Monday.

"Government officials and ministers must be at hand fully prepared to brief the counsel during the hearing. The BJP will provide full support," Fadnavis told reporters here.

Also Read | West Bengal Allows Shooting For Reality Shows Amid Lockdown: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

In the city to take stock of the COVID-19 situation, the former chief minister said the idea of staggered office timings could be looked into to bring the situation back to normal amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

On the issue of the state government reversing the transfer of DCP-rank officials of Mumbai police, Fadnavis said the state home minister should have briefed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray properly.

The transfer order was reversed due to "confusion or lack of confidence" and may be a lapse on the part of the home minister, Fadnavis said.

A home department order issued on Thursday to transfer 10 DCPs currently posted in Mumbai was reversed on Sunday, leading to speculation on lack of coordination between the Shiv Sena and the NCP which holds the home portfolio.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)