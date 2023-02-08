Nagpur, Feb 8 (PTI) A sub-inspector of Nagpur police in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly extorting Rs 27 lakh from a city-based builder, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said the PSI posted at Kalamna police station had threatened the 61-year-old builder to return Rs 1.80 crore he had allegedly taken from a man for purchasing cryptocurrency.

The PSI, who was investigating that case, threatened the builder to register a case under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act. Fed up with threats, the builder returned Rs 85 lakh to the other man but the accused police sub-inspector pocketed Rs 27 lakh, as per the FIR lodged by the builder.

A case was registered against the PSI on extortion and other charges under the Indian Penal Code, the official said. No arrest is made yet.

