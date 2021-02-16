Nagpur, Feb 16 (PTI) At least 535 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while six died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, an official said.

With the addition of fresh cases, the count of infections in the district has risen to 1,39,788, the official said.

The latest casualties have taken the toll to 4,242, of which 2,753 deaths were reported in Nagpur city alone, he said.

As many as 382 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, taking the number of recoveries to 1,31,141, the official said.

The district is now left with 4,405 active cases, he added.

With the addition of 5,383 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district rose to 1,13,0187, it was stated.

