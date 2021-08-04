Nashik, Aug 4 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,02,904, after 80 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official said.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Addresses Student Officers of 77th Staff Course of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

With a single casualty reported during the day, the toll stood at 8,524, while 99 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 3,93,328, the official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Inaugurates First-Ever Genome Sequencing Laboratory in Mumbai.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,28,429 were from Nashik city, 1,52,390 from other parts of the district, 12,593 from Malegaon and 5,576 from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 22,95,186 swabs have been tested till date in the district, out of which 7,945 were tested during the day, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)