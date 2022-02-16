Nashik, Feb 16 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district has recorded 90 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 4,74,985 on Wednesday, an official said.

At least 202 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,64,935 and toll to 8,883, he said.

The district is currently left with 1,167 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported in the district so far, 2,72,418 were from Nashik city, 1,76,487 from other parts of the district, 13,875 from Malegaon and 8,289 patients were from outside the district, the official data revealed.

