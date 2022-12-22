Nashik, Dec 22 (PTI) The Nashik district liaison head of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday joined the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Bhausaheb Chaudhari joined Balasabenachi Shiv Sena in Nagpur, where the winter session of the state legislature is underway, in the presence of CM Shinde and Nashik guardian minister Dada Bhuse.

The Nashik rural unit chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) Sunil Patil also joined the Shinde faction, the CM said in a tweet.

Shiv Sena UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut tweeted Chaudhari had been expelled from the party after he joined the rival faction.

Chaudhari was known to be a close aide of Raut, one of the key leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

On December 16, a total of 11 former corporators from Nashik had crossed over from the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit to Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

