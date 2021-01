Gadchiroli, Jan 6 (PTI)A 25-year-old man has been killed by Naxals on suspicion of being a police informer in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

Some ultras forcibly took away the victim, Vinod Madavi, to a forested area on Tuesday night from his house in Kothi (Tola) village in Bhamragad tehsil of the district.

The body of Madavi bearing injuries inflicted with sharp weapons and his head smashed, was found near the village on Wednesday morning, he said.

The deceased was working as a labourer in neighbouring Telangana. He recently came to Kothi village to meet his parents, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)