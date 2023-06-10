Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old Nigerian man was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore in neighbouring Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The anti-narcotics cell of the MBVV police intercepted the accused who was moving around in a suspicious manner in Mira Road area on Thursday, an official said.

The police team found 503 gm of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore on the accused's person, he said.

A probe revealed that the man was a resident of Pragati Nagar locality in Nallasopara and used to supply contraband to different parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the official said.

'The accused, who was lodged at Yerwada Jail, had recently come out on bail in a similar case and some of his associates are also under scanner. A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered,' inspector Amar Marathe said.

