Nagpur, Mar 19 (PTI) Contractors of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in Maharashtra allegedly resorted to power theft while installing decorative lighting for the upcoming Civil20 India 2023 Inception Conference here and were fined by a state-owned power company, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Befriends Minor on Facebook, Gang Rapes Her With Two Friends in Banka, Accused Arrested.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) detected power thefts at seven locations in the city, the power company stated in a release.

Also Read | Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi's Residence: Without Government's Direction of Police Can't Take Such Action, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

The contractors had sourced electricity for decorative lighting from street light poles, it was stated.

The NMC is charged a subsidised rate of Rs 7.51 per unit for the street lights, while the power company charges Rs 13 per unit for a temporary power connection. Hence, the contractors indulged in power thefts, the release said.

The state-owned power company imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the contractors for the thefts and wrote to the civic body to get authorised power connections, it said.

Earlier this week, the MSEDCL initiated action at Somalwada square and Civil Lines against contractors under the Electricity Act and recovered Rs 18,630 fine. A similar action was taken at six other places in the city and Rs 30,000 was collected in fines, it was stated.

More than 200 delegates from India and abroad will be attending Civil20 India 2023 Inception Conference scheduled to be held in the city from March 20 to 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)