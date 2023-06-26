Pune, June 26 (PTI) A 50-year-old man died and another was injured after the roof of their two-storied house collapsed in Pune Cantonment area here on Monday, said a fire brigade official.

The Pune Cantonment Board fire official identified the deceased as Stanley D'souza, while Jerry D'souza (60) suffered injuries.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 Wreaks Havoc in Maharashtra, Six Killed Due to Heavy Rains in Mumbai in Past 24 Hours.

"At around 7.30pm, the ceiling of the first floor caved in and brought down the ceiling of the ground floor as well. Stanley and Jerry were trapped in the debris that accumulated on the ground floor," he said.

Stanley was declared dead at the hospital and Jerry is undergoing treatment, he informed.

Also Read | EPFO Extends Deadline To Apply for Higher Pension Till July 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)