Nashik, Jul 8 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was killed and three others injured when an old house collapsed in Bhadrakali area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday, police said.

The two-storey traditionally built house collapsed at around 4 am, killing Rajendra Borse, who was a tenant on the ground floor of the structure, an official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address India Global Week at 1:30 PM on July 9, to Discuss Opportunities of Economic Revival Post COVID-19 With World Leaders.

Personnel from the fire brigade and police immediately reached the spot and started the rescue operation, he said.

The three injured residents were taken to the District Civil Hospital for treatment, he added.

Also Read | Dr BR Ambedkar's 'Rajgruh' House Gets 24/7 Protection After Miscreants Vandalise Premises: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)