Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Over 2.7 lakh people received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the highest in one day so far, a health department official said.

The data was compiled on Thursday.

As many as 2,74,037 people received the jab on Wednesday, taking the tally in the state to 36,39,989 since the drive commenced on January 16, he said.

Of those vaccinated on Wednesday, 1,70,837 were senior citizens and 37,437 were in the age group of 40 to 60 years and suffered from co-morbidities.

The state also administered a second dose of the vaccine to 13,782 healthcare workers and 17,971 frontline personnel on Wednesday.

As many as 3,89,002 healthcare and 1,04,498 frontline workers have received a second dose in the state.

