Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) A 76-year-old woman was robbed of Rs 7.37 lakh in cash and gold allegedly by her residential complex watchman and three others, police in Ulhasnagar in Thane district said on Sunday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Fisherman Killed in Firing by Pakistan Maritime Security Personnel Off Gujarat Coast, Says Police.

The accused entered the Ulhasnagar Camp Number 3 home of the senior citizen on Friday afternoon when she was alone and looted Rs 4.60 lakh cash and jewellery, totaling Rs 7.37 lakh, after gagging her, said police PRO Jaimala Wasave.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Conversion Racket: ATS Arrests Umar Gautam’s Son Abdullah For Allegedly Running Religious Conversion Syndicate.

"One of the accused is her building watchman, identified as Deepak Khadaka. A hunt is on to nab the four accused," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)