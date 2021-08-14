Palghar, Aug 14 (PTI) Palghar railway police station has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for management practices, a senior official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021: India Breaks Record as More Than 1.5 Crore Indians Upload Videos Singing National Anthem.

Mumbai railway police commissioner Quaiser Khalid tweeted that Palghar RPS was the first in Maharashtra to achieve the feat and hailed the officers and staff for continuously striving to better public service.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)