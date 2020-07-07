Nagpur, Jul 7 (PTI) A 47-year-old police driver allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a rifle in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased worked as the driver of Gadchiroli's sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), an official at the office of Gadchiroli's superintendent of police told PTI.

He allegedly shot himself with an AK-47 rifle around 7 am when he was in the guard room at the SDPO's residence in Gadchiroli, located around 170 km from Nagpur, he said.

The reason behind his extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said.

