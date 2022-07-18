Aurangabad, Jul 18 (PTI) Residents in the vicinity of Jayakwadi Dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have been asked to stay alert as its water storage had reached 74.60 per cent of capacity as on Monday evening due to heavy rains, an official said.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G & Oppo Reno8 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The dam is located in the district's Paithan tehsil and the water inflow in it was currently 33,620 cusec (cubic foot per second), he said.

Also Read | Punjab High Court Dismisses Bail Plea of Sidhu Moose Wala's Manager, Police Accuses Latter of Conspiring Youth Leader Vicky Middukhera's Murder.

"If the inflow continues at this rate, dam gates will have to be lifted to discharge water. Hence, we have raised an alert for villages along the banks of the Godavari river (on which the dam is built) in Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed and Nanded," he said.

Meanwhile, a gate of Vishnupuri Dam located on Godavari in Nanded was lifted on Monday and 12,395 cusec water was being released into the river, and the storage has reached 65.03 per cent of capacity, another official said.

As per the official, water storage in 11 major irrigation projects was 67.13 per cent now, which was 46.61 per cent on the same day last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)