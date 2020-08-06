Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) With the highest single-day spike of 11,514 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra's tally reached 4,79,779 on Thursday, the state health department said.

As the virus claimed another 316 lives, the state's death toll climbed to 16,792, it said.

Also Read | PIL in Supreme Court Seeks Postponement of JEE (Main), NEET-Undergraduate Exams: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

A statement from the department said that 10,854 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday.

With this, the number of recoveries went up to 3,16,375.

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu: 'I Don't Feel Underrated but Under-Utilised'.

There are 1,46,305 active patients in the state at present, it said, adding that as many as 24,87,990 people have been tested so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)