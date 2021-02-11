Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Maharashtra reported more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases for a second day this week on Thursday, while 25 patients succumbed to the infection even as 6,107 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, said an official from the state health department.

With 3,297 fresh COVID-19 cases, the statewide tally rose to 20,52,905, said the official.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 3,451 new cases, a multi-week high this year.

The state also reported the death of 25 people from COVID-19, taking the fatality count to 51,415, he said.

Of these deaths, 21 occurred in the past 48 hours, while remaining four took place last week but were added to the fatality tally now, the official said.

After reconciliation of data until January 31 this year, there has been a reduction in number of cumulative cases by 2,645. However, there is no change in the states cumulative death tally, he said.

A total of 6,107 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,70,053, the department said.

The state is now left with 30,265 active cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 95.84 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.50 per cent, it said.

Mumbai city reported 510 fresh cases in the day, while three more persons died due to COVID-19. With this, the total count of cases in Mumbai went up to 3,12,303 and the death toll to 11,402, the department said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 905 new coronavirus infections and seven deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,01,471 and the fatality count to 19,646.

The Nashik divisions COVID-19 tally increased to 2,80,088 while its death count stood at 5,167.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,06,723 and deaths at 11,656, the official said.

The Kolhapur division has reported 1,18,526 cases and 4,030 deaths till now, while the Aurangabad division's infection tally stood at 75,819 and fatalities at 2,011.

The Latur division has reported 83,433 cases and 2,468 fatalities so far and the Akola division 75,524 cases and 1,639 deaths.

The Nagpur division has registered 2,11,175 infections and 4,713 fatalities till now, the official informed.

There have been 146 cases so far where patients from other states have received treatment in Maharashtra. Of these, 85 patients have died, he said.

With 55,136 more samples tested for detection of COVID-19, the number of tests conducted in the state so far rose to 1,51,63,781.

At present, there are 1,66,785 people in home isolation and 1,852 in institutional quarantine, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,52,905, new cases: 3,297 death toll: 51,415, discharged: 19,70,053, active cases: 30,265, people tested so far: 1,51,63,781.

