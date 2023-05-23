Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 39 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality, the health department said in a bulletin.

With the fresh cases, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,68,952, while death toll touched 1,48,550.

The state had recorded 24 cases and zero deaths on Monday.

Mumbai reported 16 cases and one death linked to the viral disease.

The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.81 per cent.

At present, the dominant variant of COVID is Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total of 1,501 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant, it said.

Since January 1, the bulletin said, 120 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the state. It said 74.17 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 85 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, and 15 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

There are 455 active cases in the state.

The bulletin said that 70 people recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in Maharashtra to 80,19,947. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent.

It said 5,961 tests were done in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tests conducted in Maharashtra to 8,71,45,671.

