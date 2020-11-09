Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday released the first tranche of Rs 2,297 crore for disbursement before Diwali among the farmers who have lost their crops in excessive rains this year, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

Addressing a press conference here, Wadettiwar said the state government had finalised a comprehensive relief package of Rs 10,000 crore for the affected farmers.

Also Read | Delhi Firecracker Ban: Gopal Rai Warns of Action Under Air Act Against Violators.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has taken a permission from the Election Commission for releasing Rs 2,297 crore in the bank accounts of farmers as the model of conduct is in place for the graduate constituency legislative council election," said the Relief and Rehabilitation minister.

He said the second tranche of Rs 4,700 crore will be released after the Diwali festival.

Also Read | Punjab Joins List of Opposition-Ruled States to Withdraw ‘General Consent’ to CBI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)