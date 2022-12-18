Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 11 COVID-19 cases and no death, which took the tally to 81,36,339 and kept the toll at 1,48,411, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 14 and touched 79,87,776, leaving the state with an active caseload of 152, he said.

Mumbai circle reported five new cases followed by three in Pune, two in Nagpur and one in Nagpur circle.

The recovery rate stands at 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, as per official data.

So far, 8,58,06,672 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 5,904 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

Maharashtra figures: New cases 11, Total cases 81,36,339, Death 1,48,411, Total discharge : 79,87,776, Total tests: 8,58,06,672.

