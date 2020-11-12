Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday rose to 17,36,329 after it recorded 4,496 fresh cases, said a state health department official.

The state also reported 122 more deaths due to the infection, taking the fatality count to 45,682, he said.

Also Read | Who Will Be the Next CM of Bihar? Here’s What Nitish Kumar Said.

Also, 7,809 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 16,05,064, the official said.

With this, the number of active cases dropped to 84,627.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Readies Masterplan For Ayodhya With International Airport, Four-Lane Bypass And More.

Mumbai city reported 858 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,67,606, while its death toll rose to 10,525 after 19 more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

The state has so far conducted 96,64,275 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 17,36,329, new cases: 4,496 deaths: 45,682 discharged: 16,05,064, active cases: 84,627, people tested so far: 96,64,275.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)