Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 999 new coronavirus cases and 49 fatalities on Saturday, taking the tally of infections to 66,23,344 and death toll to 1,40,565, the state health department said.

A total of 1,020 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries to 64,66,913, leaving the state with 12,219 active cases, an official said.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.64 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, he said, adding that with 1,15,853 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 6,38,63,284.

Mumbai city reported the highest 246 new infections, followed by Pune city with 92 cases. Among the state's eight circles or regions (each consisting of a set of districts), Mumbai region recorded the highest 460 cases during the day, followed by 283 in the Pune region.

Nashik region reported 169 cases, Kolhapur 23, Aurangabad 21, Latur 22, Nagpur 12 and Akola region nine.

Mumbai region also reported 36 fatalities, the highest among eight regions, followed by Nashik (6), Pune (3), Latur (2) and Akola and Nagpur regions one each. Aurangabad and Kolhapur circles did not report any deaths.

Of 12,219 active cases in the state, Mumbai has the highest 3,577 patients.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,23,344, new cases 999, total deaths 1,40,565, total recoveries 64,66,913, active cases 12,219, total tests 6,38,63,284.

