Aurangabad, Nov 9 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Aurangabad for a four-day tour on November 11, an official from the organisation said on Tuesday.

Bhagwat will visit Narsi, the village of Saint Namdev in Hingoli district on Thursday, following which he will come to Aurangabad, said Anil Bhalerao, the regional head of the Aurangabad (Devgiri) division of the RSS.

The RSS chief will address various meetings of members of different wings of the organisation from November 12 to 14 at Agrasen Bhawan Hall in Aurangabad city, he said.

On culmination of his visit, Bhagwat will leave for Kolkata on November 15, Bhalerao said.

