Aurangabad, Apr 21 (PTI) In an attempt to prevent accidents, the regional transport office (RTO) has deployed teams at various points on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway to counsel motorists about driving violations, an official said on Friday.

Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway has been commissioned till Shirdi.

"Our aim is to curtail the number of accidents and deaths on Samruddhi Expressway. Hence, we have deployed teams on seven interchanges. The entry timing of a vehicle is noted and if the vehicle reaches the intended exit point before the prescribed time, it is intercepted at the toll barrier and the driver is counselled for nearly 30 minutes," said Bharat Kalaskar, deputy commissioner of RTO (Maharashtra).

Tools are being used to check the wear and tear of car tyres, he said, adding that 80 vehicles have been denied entry on the expressway due to bad tyre condition.

The teams are deployed at Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Washim, Buldhana, Jalna and Shrirampur, Kalaskar said.

As per data provided by the RTO, at least 1,269 vehicles were pulled over for poor tyre conditions, while 65 were intercepted for over speeding, 105 for lane-cutting, 55 for parking violations and 28 for violations with regards to reflectors.

The action initiated a month ago will continue for six months, the official said.

