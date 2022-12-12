Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 15 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 81,36,203, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,408, a health official said.

The state had seen one death on Saturday, which was the first since November 29, before witnessing fatality-free days on Sunday and Monday, he pointed out.

The new cases comprised eight in Mumbai circle, six in Pune circle and one in Nashik circle.

The recovery count increased by 20 and stood at 79,87,595, leaving the state with an active tally of 200, he said.

Pune led with 68 active cases, followed by 67 in Mumbai and 24 in Thane, the official added.

As per the state health department's data, the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,57,59,394 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 5,761 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,203; fresh cases 15; death toll 1,48,408; recoveries 79,87,595; active cases 200; total tests 8,57,59,394.

