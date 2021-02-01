Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) The number of fresh coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra fell below 2,000 on Monday, taking the tally of infections to 20,28,347, the state Health department said.

The state added 1,948 new cases during the day, while 27 people succumbed to the COVID-19 disease, taking the total fatality count to 51,109, it said in a statement.

Of the 27 new deaths, 15 were from the past 48 hours, while 6 from the last week. The remaining six fatalities had occurred before the last week, it said.

A total of 3,289 patients were discharged from hospitals on Monday, taking the overall number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,32,294, the department said. The state is now left with 43,701 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.26 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.52 per cent, it said.

At 328, Mumbai city reported the highest number of fresh cases in the state in the day while nine persons died due to COVID-19.

With this, the total count of cases in Mumbai went up to 3,09,303 and the death toll to 11,361, it said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and satellite cities, reported 592 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 6,94,960 cases and the fatality count to 19,577.

Nagpur city reported 200 new cases during the day and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) 102 cases, as per the Health department.

Currently, 1,92,382 people are in home quarantine and 2,152 are in institutional quarantine across Maharashtra.

With 39,055 new tests on Monday, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Maharashtra increased to 1,46,56,223, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 20,28,347; new cases 1,948; deaths: 51,109; discharged 19,32,294; active cases: 43,701; people tested so far: 1,46,56,223.

