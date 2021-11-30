Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) A day after reporting the lowest single-day COVID-19 cases at 536 after April 27 last year, Maharashtra on Tuesday saw 678 fresh infections and 35 fatalities, 14 more compared to the previous day.

Also Read | FIFA Arab Cup 2021: Teams, Format, Schedule and Everything You Need To Know About the Competition.

With the latest additions, Maharashtra's tally of infections rose to 66,35,658 and the COVID-19 death toll to 1,40,997 on Tuesday, a health bulletin said.

Also Read | Indian Bank Reports Fraud of Over Rs 33 Crore to RBI.

A total of 942 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,83,435 at the recovery rate of 97.71 per cent, leaving the state with 7,555 active cases.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in Maharashtra climbed to 6,55,11,394 after 91,277 samples were examined, the lowest in recent times, in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

In Maharashtra, 10 districts and seven municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai districts reported the highest 180 infections, followed by 86 cases in the Pune city and 82 in the Pune district.

Of the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 298 cases, followed by 232 from the Pune region and 80 from the Nashik region.

Latur region reported 25 new infections, Aurangabad (15), Nagpur (11), Kolhapur (nine), Akola (eight).

Mumbai region reported the highest 22 fatalities among the eight regions in the last 24 hours. Aurangabad and Nagpur regions recorded zero fatalities.

Presently, the highest number of 2,029 active cases are in two Mumbai districts. Among the 64,83,435 recovered patients, the highest 11,39,020 are from the Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,35,658 new cases 678, total deaths 1,40,997, fresh deaths 35, total recoveries 64,83,435, active cases 7,555, total tests conducted -6,55,11,394.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)