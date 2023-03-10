Pune, Mar 10 (PTI) A man has been booked along with his parents and four others for allegedly harassing his 27-year-old wife by indulging in acts of black magic, which included the use of her menstrual blood, a Pune police official said on Friday.

As per the woman, she has been subjected to such mental and physical torture since her marriage in 2019 in Beed, the official said.

"In 2022, the accused took her menstrual blood in a bottle as one of them (brother-in-law) was to get Rs 50,000 from someone for blood from a woman who has no child," the Vishwantwadi police station official said.

A case was registered against her husband, her in-laws, brother-in-law and nephew among others under Indian Penal Code sections 377 (unnatural offenses), 354 (molestation ), 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman) and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, he said.

Since the crime took place in Beed, the case has transferred to police there for further probe, the official added.

