India News | 'Maha Spent Rs 100 Cr for Transporting over 11 Lakh Migrants'

Chandrapur, Jun 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has spent Rs 100 crore on transporting more than 11 lakh migrant labourers to their home states without waiting for any Central aid, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Saturday.

He said the state government provided railway tickets to labourers besides food packets and other necessary items.

Also Read | Jyotiraditya Scindia Dispels Rumours of Him Quitting BJP, Tweets 'False News Travels Faster Than The Truth'.

"The Central government had assured to provide 85 per cent subsidy (on tickets of labourers travelling out of Maharashtra in 'Shramik' special trains), but the state government didn't wait for the financial aid and spent Rs 100 crore for transporting over 11 lakh migrant labourers," Deshmukh told reporters after chairing a review meeting on COVID-19 situation with officials.

He said citizens of Maharashtra who are facing some specific health issue can now avail of free medical treatment under the state's 'Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aargoya Yojana'.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Assam Reach 2,397: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 6, 2020.

"The government has identified some hospitals across the state where citizens can avail free treatment," the NCP leader said.

Deshmukh further said the police department has been taking care of its own personnel who are on field duty.

"We are assigning them light duty. Moreover, police personnel above 55 years of age have been asked to stay at their homes. Their salaries are being also paid," he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)