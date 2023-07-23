Thane, Jul 22 (PTI) Villages in Shahapur, Bhiwandi, and Vasai talukas in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra are put on alert in view of the possible discharge of water from the Tansa dam, officials said on Saturday night.

The dam in Thane district is likely to overflow anytime due to continuous rainfall in the region and hence villages situated around the dam and banks of the (Tansa) river are put on alert, a release said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister Shamburaj Desai reviewed the rainfall and flood situation in Thane district adjoining Mumbai.

The district collector informed the minister that Thane district had received an average 140-150 per cent rainfall this season and three persons had lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the past three days.

Kalu and Ulhas rivers in the district were flowing just below the danger mark, and the dams are also getting filled, the official said.

