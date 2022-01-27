Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) With the addition of 1,496 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra went up to 6,97,637, while the death of seven patients pushed the toll to 11,743, an official said on Thursday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Wednesday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate currently stands at 1.68 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,61,231, and death toll is 3,364, another official said.

