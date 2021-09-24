Thane, Sep 24: With the addition of 297 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,57,436, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | Itel A26 Affordable Phone With 5.7-inch HD+ Display Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Other Details.

As the virus claimed the lives of four persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,390.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent, he added. In neighboring Palghar district, the infection tally has gone up to 1,35,588, while the death toll is 3,273, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)