Thane, Aug 26 (PTI) Thane has added 193 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,50,098, an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, eight more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,264, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,341, while the death toll has reached 3,285, another official said.

