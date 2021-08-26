New Delhi, August 26: The OIl Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Thursday, August 26. This marks the second consecutive day that the rates have remained the same after marginal reduction on Tuesday. The fuel prices have reached historic heights and the petrol prices have breached the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.49 per litre and Rs 88.92 per litre respectively on Thursday, August 26. Petrol To Become Cheaper in Puducherry By Rs 2.43 Per Litre As Rangasamy Govt Cuts VAT by 3%.

The price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 107.52 per litre on Thursday, August 26. The diesel is being sold at Rs 96.48 in the Maharashtra's capital city on Thursday. The prices have been kept same in the city today as well. The price of petrol in Mumbai had crossed the Rs 100-mark on May 29 this year and has remained above since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On August 26, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.49 Rs 88.92 Mumbai Rs 107.52 Rs 96.48 Kolkata Rs 101.82 Rs 91.98 Chennai Rs 99.20 Rs 93.52

In Kolkata, the price of petrol stood at Rs 101.82 per litre on August 26, Thursday. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 91.98 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on Thursday as the rates have not be changed by the OMCs today as well. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 99.20 per litre and Rs 93.52 per litre respectively on August 26, Thursday.

