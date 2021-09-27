Thane, Sep 27: Thane has reported 266 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,58,307, an official said on Monday.

Besides these new cases added on Sunday, the virus also claimed the life of one person, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,397, he said.

Also Read | Cyclone Gulab: 2 Fishermen from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam Dead, One Missing After Boat Capsizes in Bay of Bengal.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,774, while the death toll has reached 3,275, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)