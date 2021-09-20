Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) Thane has reported 267 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,56,368, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall To Lash Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Till September 23 Due to Low Pressure Area.

These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said.

Also Read | Oppo A16 Smartphone To Be Available for Sale in India Tomorrow via Amazon at 12 PM IST.

The virus also claimed the life of one person, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,369, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,400, while the death toll stands at 3,273, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)