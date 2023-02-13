Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) A 28-year-old resident of Thane city in Maharashtra lost Rs 10.55 lakh to a cyber conman who lured him to invest money in bitcoins on the false promise of earning huge returns, an official said on Monday.

The victim had received a call from an unknown number on his mobile application last month and the caller convinced him to open an account under the pretext of offering a plum job, according to the official.

The fraudster then made the complainant invest Rs 10,55,000 in bitcoin transactions from January 14 to January 18, 2023.

"After waiting in vain for some days to receive the promised returns on his investment, the victim called up the caller but couldn't able to connect. He realised that he was cheated and approached the police," the official said.

A case was registered under the Information Technology Act against an unidentified person on Sunday and further investigation is underway, he added.

