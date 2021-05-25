Thane, May 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,10,805 with the addition of 826 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 52 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 8,923, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.74 per cent.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,07,460, while the death toll has reached 1,993, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)