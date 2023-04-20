Gondia, Apr 20 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Gondia in Maharashtra by the Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a building materials supplier, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Light Rain Brings Respite to National Capital Amid Heatwave Conditions (Watch Video).

A gram sevika, a woman sarpanch and the latter's husband were arrested for seeking a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a contractor for clearing a Rs 2 lakh bill for building a road towards a crematorium in Sejgaon, he said.

Also Read | Jiah Khan's Suicide Case: Special CBI Court to Pass Judgment on Actress' Litigation on April 28.

"They were arrested on the complaint of the materials supplier during a trap on Thursday. They have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)