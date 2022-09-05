Nagpur, Sep 5 (PTI) Three marginal farmers killed themselves in Maharashtra's Nagpur district in separate incidents due to crop failure and indebtedness in a span of two days, police said on Monday.

The incidents were reported from Jalalkheda, Aroli, and Kelwad police station areas.

On Sunday, Vitthalrao Umarkar (62) was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house in Ambada village under the Jalalkheda police station, around 50 km from Nagpur.

Jalalkheda police station in-charge Manoj Choudhary said the deceased Umarkar owned two and a half acres of land.

"Prima facie, he had availed a crop loan of Rs 3 lakh. He was depressed for the last few days after his crop failed due to heavy rains," he said.

In another incident, a farmer, identified as Krishna Sayam (36), was found hanging from a tree on Sunday evening in Tanda village in Mauda tehsil, about 65 km from the city.

An Aroli police station official said Sayam had borrowed from his relatives who were forcing him to repay.

"On Sunday evening, he hanged himself from a tree," he said.

In another incident, farmer Ashok Sarwe (35), a resident of Umri village in Saoner tehsil, consumed poison at his farm in Umri village under the Kelwad police station area due to crop failure, a police official said.

"Sarwe had taken a loan from an insurance company. After rains damaged his crop, he became depressed. He committed suicide by consuming poison at his farm on Saturday at 10 am," the official added.

Police have registered cases of accidental death and began investigation.

