Thane, Jul 19 (PTI) A 20-year-old man clung to a tree branch for about an hour in swirling waters of Waldhuni river in Kalyan city in Thane district of Maharashtra before he was rescued on Wednesday, an official said.

The man fell into the river while walking on a flooded road amid heavy rains at around 3 pm, a Fire Brigade official said.

On receiving the information, a team of Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the man, he added.

