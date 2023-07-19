Bhubaneswar, July 19: In a shocking incident, a youth has been arrested on the charges of killing his girlfriend over a dispute in their relationship in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, police said on Wednesday. The victim was a branch postmaster in Telendihi in the district. The accused, identified as Nayan Seth murdered his girlfriend over suspicion that she was having affairs with other youth, the police said.

Whenever they used to meet, the accused used to frequently check her mobile phone. One day, he came to know that she was chatting with another youth and had taken some money from him. Since then, there was a dispute between them, said Himanshu Bhusan Behera, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sundergarh.

Nayan had asked her to stop talking to the youth, however, she continued it after which the accused hatched a conspiracy for the murder, Behera said. On Monday (July 17), the duo met and had an argument following which Nayan stabbed her multiple times and then stoned her to death before disposing off her body in a field near Kurumpeda-Belsariapada forest area within Lephripada police limits, Behera said.

After committing the act, Nayan using her phone to message her mother on Whatsapp and shared a screenshot of the location of the body. To mislead the police, Nayan used another youth's name and informed victim's mother that her daughter and Nayan were murdered and their bodies were disposed off in the forest and a nearby dam.

After interrogating the youth, who has been named in the Whatsapp message, the police were able to nab Nayan. He was arrested on Wednesday, and being forwarded to the court, informed the SDPO.

