Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 9.03 lakh to the family of a brick kiln worker killed in a road accident here in Maharashtra in 2018.

In the order issued on October 27, a copy of which was made available on Tuesday, MACT member R N Rokade directed the opponent MSRTC to make the payment to the claimants along with an interest of 7.50 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim.

In their petition, the claimants - the deceased's wife, four children and mother - informed the tribunal that the victim, Ravindra Gage (35), worked in a brick kiln and also as a farm labourer and earned Rs 500 per day.

On April 28, 2018, while he was driving a motorbike with three others riding pillion, a speeding bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), coming from the opposite direction, collided with the two-wheeler at a curve section in Sahapur area.

Gage and two others died on the spot, they said.

After hearing submissions of the petitioners and the opponent, the tribunal awarded a compensation of Rs 9.03 lakh to the claimants.

For the death of another 42-year-old man and his five-year-old son in the same accident, the tribunal, in two other separate orders, awarded compensations of Rs 9.10 lakh and Rs 3.30 lakh, respectively, to their family members along with an interest of 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of the submission of claims.

