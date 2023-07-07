Thane, Jul 7 (PTI) Two children drowned in a water-filled quarry in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, when the boys, aged 10 and 15, went to the quarry for a swim, the fire official said.

A team of local firemen rushed to the spot and fished out the duo, who were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The boys were cousins and lived in Anjurphata locality of the town, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

