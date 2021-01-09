Palghar, Jan 9 (PTI) Two persons from Jharkhand have been arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery store in Boisar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The police nabbed Badruddin Kadir Sheikh (28) and Hasim Faizuddin Sheikh (32) from a village in Jharkhand and recovered 324.800 gm of the jewellery worth Rs 14 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh cash, district superintendent of police Dattreya Shinde said.

The duo was part of a gang that had allegedly drilled a hole in the side wall of the shop on December 29, used gas cutters to break into a vault and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 7 crore, the official said.

Based on a tip off, searches were carried out in Nepal, West Bengal and Jharkhand, he said, adding that teams were also looking for some more accused who are still at large.

