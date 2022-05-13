Thane, May 13 (PTI) The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday said it has arrested two headmasters and a teacher of a private aided school at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 3,500 bribe for the admission of a student.

They were arrested late on Thursday evening by the Thane unit of the ACB, it said in a release.

The accused were identified as Deepak Lele, 55, headmaster of the school's primary education unit, Atmaram Wagh, 57, headmaster of the secondary education unit of the school, and Suresh Kulkarni, 52, teacher, it said.

The trio demanded Rs 3,500 from the complainant in the form of donation for giving admission to his nephew in Class 8 of the school. They also told him that he would get the receipt three to four months later.

The man lodged a complaint with the ACB, which laid a trap on Thursday and nabbed the trio while accepting the bribe amount, the release said.

An offence was registered against the trio at a local police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, it said, adding that further probe is on.

