Latur, Oct 5 (PTI) Two young men were arrested here in Maharashtra on Tuesday for allegedly moving on streets of the city with swords in separate incidents, police said.

Azhar Ahmed Sheikh (19) was moving with a sword to spread terror in the Babhalgaon Naka area, said crime branch police inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande.

The sword was seized from Sheikh and a case was registered under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

In a similar incident, Yashodhan alias Yash Katale (19) was arrested for trying to terrorise people in the Aadarsh Colony area with a sword.

He was also booked under the Maharashtra Police Act.

